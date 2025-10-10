Teenagers in the Skegness area have been demonstrating their taste for adventure after four new Explorer Scouts units opened in the past six months.

The Explorer Units for boys and girls aged 14 to 17 have been opened in Skegness and Spilsby District.

According to volunteers who run the units, the reason is the retention of Scouts- boys and girls aged 10 to 14- and them wanting to move up to a local Explorer Unit.

Since 2022, there has been an increase of nearly 28 per cent of Scouts.

Volunteer Nigel said: “Scouting provides over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to climbing, cooking to music and pioneering to water activities.

"You can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, social skills and teamwork and these will help with applications for apprenticeships, college, employment and university.

“Alongside new friends, you’ll learn the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

"Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do and work together with adults to make it happen.

"If you know someone aged between 14 and 17 who would like to try some new activities, make friends and learn new skills, please encourage them to get involved.”

In addition to the Unit in Spilsby and the two in Skegness, there is also one in Alford.

Nigel added: “If you know someone who might like to join any of the Units or if would like to volunteer with helping to run any of the Units, please contact Nicky Coxon at [email protected].”