Opportunities for 14- to 17-year-olds with the Explorer Scouts

Due to the increase in the retention of Scouts (young people aged 10 to 14), a new Explorer Scout Unit (young people aged 14 to 17) will be opening in Bourne on 3 November.

Volunteer Nigel said, “Scouting provides over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to climbing, cooking to music and pioneering to water activities. You can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, social skills and teamwork and these will help with applications for apprenticeships, college, employment and university.” Nigel added, “Alongside new friends, you’ll learn the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school. Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do and work together with adults to make it happen. If you know someone aged between 14 and 17 who would like to try some new activities, make friends and learn new skills, please encourage them to get involved.” For further information about the Unit, please contact [email protected]

Nigel said, “We are looking for volunteers to get involved with any of the sections; these run from Squirrels (young people aged 4 to 6), right up to Explorers. We are also looking for people to volunteer in the background. This could be helping with one of the sections, fund raising, trustee, administration, building maintenance etc. Whatever time you can volunteer, we would be able to find a role for you.” He added, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.” He added, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures. The increase in numbers shows we are providing activities and opportunities that young people want to do.” Nigel added, “Volunteering allows you to see changes in the character of young people, see them becoming more confident and see them coming out of their shells.” Nigel concluded by saying, “If you want to work with young children or teenagers, help fund raise or help look after the Scout HQ or help with admin or be a Trustee, we will find you a role.”