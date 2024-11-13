The former Theddlethorpe gas terminal site. NWS is widening its scope for the location of its proposed surface site linked to the underground nuclear waste disposal scheme.

No decisions have been made on whether a proposed nuclear waste disposal site will go ahead in Lincolnshire

Simon Hughes, Director of Nuclear Waste Services, has stated that the government agency is conducting various studies – and is exploring other options for its proposed underground Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

A former gas terminal on the Lincolnshire coast at Theddlethorpe, near Mablethorpe, is one of three sites being considered. The other two locations are in Cumbria — Mid Copeland and South Copeland.

NWS claims that the multibillion-pound project would create more than 4,000 local jobs over 25 years and help store about 10 per cent of the UK’s nuclear waste in a secure location for thousands of years.

“We have been engaging with the community around Theddlethorpe, Lincolnshire about the potential for hosting a Geological Disposal Facility. The search so far has been focused on a potential surface site at the former gas terminal,” said Mr Hughes.

“Over the past year, competing interests in the gas terminal site have matured and it is important we factor these into our approach. We are undertaking a range of studies in the search area and are considering other options for the GDF surface site.

“No decisions on these options have been made at this stage, we will publish an update early next year and our teams will be out in communities to explain our findings, hear feedback and consider next steps.

“As one of the largest environmental protection projects in the UK, a GDF has the potential to create thousands of jobs, improve flood protection, create new road and rail links, and trigger investment potentially worth many millions of pounds.

“A GDF will only be built where there is a willing community and a suitable site. Our teams are engaging with local people to ensure they have the information they need to consider what hosting a GDF could mean for them.”

NWS plans to submit a development consent order (DCO) application as early as 2027 for site characterisation work, including deep boreholes. A second application would be needed for the GDF itself.

The plans have sparked heavy opposition from locals, with one group reporting that a survey of more than 1,000 visitors to Mablethorpe and Skegness found 83 per cent would reconsider visiting the area if such a facility were built, with an additional four per cent uncertain.

Researchers believe this decline in tourism could threaten more than 3,000 jobs and nearly £250 million in annual income.

However, leaders at East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) and Lincolnshire County Council remain neutral regarding the proposed development, noting that the process is still in its early stages.

Councillor Craig Leyland (Conservative), leader of ELDC, stated: “The council is part of the community partnership and is actively working with the local community to explore the impact the proposed geological disposal facility would have.

“Any plans for the facility will ultimately go through the test of public support. The council understands both sides of the argument and has listened to feedback from other similar facilities.

“The council remains neutral at this point in time, as much work needs to be undertaken to have a fuller picture of the proposals, and to understand the potential impacts for East Lindsey and its residents and businesses, before any decision is taken.”