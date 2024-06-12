Osprey Charging launches rapid EV charging hub at Meridian Point retail park in Cleethorpes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New public charging hub at Meridian Point retail park in Lincolnshire has twelve high-powered EV chargers compatible with every electric vehicle (EV) on the market

Osprey Charging, the UK’s leading and fastest-growing EV rapid-charging network, has boosted access to public charging in Lincolnshire with twelve high-powered EV chargers installed at Meridian Point retail park in Cleethorpes, supporting local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

The 300kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 15-20 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. Situated at Meridian Point retail park in Cleethorpes, the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV whilst enjoying some shopping.

Easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, Osprey Chargers accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Furthermore, Osprey’s in-house software, Osprey Iris, enables market-leading levels of reliability and innovation in EV roaming. All of this has contributed to Osprey’s ranking by Zap-Map as a ‘Driver Recommended Network’ for the fourth consecutive year, as well as being named ‘Best EV Charging Network’ at the Transport and Energy Awards.

Osprey Charging is dedicated to delivering super-fast, simple and convenient charging to all EV drivers, and the new Lincolnshire hub is a crucial part of Osprey’s roll-out of public charging infrastructure in key locations across the UK. With over 1,000 operational chargers live and available to use, Osprey’s award-winning network is leading the way with a reliability rate of 99% and speed of growth, as the network expanded by 150% in 2023.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Osprey now has over 1,000 charge points available to use across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and made to the latest and highest standards. The new charging hub in Cleethorpes will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Cleethorpes’ residents and visitors will look for EV charging as standard. As such, this installation will encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Maltgrade, the landlord for the hub, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.