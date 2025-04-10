Over £200,000 donated to local groups and charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

£209,051 will be shared by 262 local good causes and charities in Lincolnshire and the surrounding area, thanks to Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

From September 2024 to March 2025, a donation was made each time a member shopped with their dividend card, colleagues organised fundraising, and customers donated spare change into collection pots in outlets.

All Things Good and Nice CIC, and environmental focused group supported by Lincolnshire Co-op Scartho Food Store, were given £888.

They promote the importance of preserving the environment, by educating the community and providing wellbeing activities including nature walks, water sports, and tree planting.

James Elliott, Director of All Things Good and Nice with Lincolnshire Co-op Community Co-ordinator Sophie Leaning

Recently, they planted 30 trees with the help of some local school children, in a park behind The Rose and Crown pub in the village.

James Elliott, Director of All Things Good and Nice CIC, said: “I’m a regular shopper at my local Lincolnshire Co-op food store, and we applied to be Community Champions because we wanted to make connections and make a difference.

“If you have an idea, just that bit of money can break down barriers and help benefit your community!”

Mind and Move, a Parkinson’s rehabilitation group in Scawby, received £675 with support from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Scawby Food Store.

Amanda Baxter, Managing Director of Boxes of Hope, with Lincolnshire Co-op Community Co-ordinator Rox Croot

Every Monday, two classes take part in a variety of brain stimulating exercises that require the multi-tasking and functional movements used in everyday life.

Becky Lennox and Katie Burton, Founders of Mind and Move, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to our group, it has been phenomenal to experience firsthand how we can help each other.

“Because of you, we are able to continue to raise awareness of Parkinson’s, continue to invite more people to our classes and support the families of those living with this disease.”

Boxes of Hope CIC in Holbeach, one of the local groups supported by Lincolnshire Co-op’s Holbeach Food Store, received £578 from the retailer.

Mind and Move with Lincolnshire Co-op Community Co-ordinator Jenny Hafford

Since 2022, the charity has been helping Ukrainian refugees with practical and wellbeing support by sending critical aid to Ukraine and by setting up a community hub in Holbeach.

Amanda Baxter, Managing Director of Boxes of Hope CIC, said: “I would encourage any local groups or charities to apply to become a Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champion, as it’s important to collaborate with other organisations to support your community.

“Thanks to the generous donation we will be continuing to spread positivity in our area by setting up a community allotment, that will be offered out for wellbeing support and to the local schools.”

Lincolnshire Co-op Community Manager Sam Turner said: “It’s once again been overwhelming to visit our Community Champions and see their incredible reactions to the money raised for them.

“With the help from colleague fundraising and our customers scanning their dividend cards or donating change when they shop with us, these local groups can continue to spread positivity and make a great impact on their communities.”