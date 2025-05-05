Parade event honours Scouts and Guides

Award recipients at All Saints' Church during the St George's Day service.

Scouts, Explorers, Cubs, Beavers and Guides, Brownies and Rainbows from Market Rasen were among those from across West Lindsey gathered at All Saint’s Church in Gainsborough to celebrate their achievements and to renew their laws and promises.

Parents and family members also turned out to support their children and enjoy their successes as part of the St George’s Day Parade on Sunday April 27.

The aim of the event is to celebrate the achievements of youth members and to acknowledge the service and dedication of leaders and helpers over the past year.

In total, 58 young people achieved their section’s highest awards during the year and 12 leaders had their service and training achievements recognised. Primary among these was the award of the Silver Acorn to Yvonne Bull for 35 years of distinguished service, Adam Middleton received his Bar to the Award of Merit for 19 years outstanding service and Abigail Gibson was presented with her Guide Leadership Certificate.

Following the welcome by Canon Steve Johnson, a minute’s silence was held to remember Matthew Hollingsworth, a Scout with 2nd Market Rasen who died earlier this year.

Gainsborough Group Scout Leader Jonathan swatton said: “Matthew was an active member of the Group and was looking forward to going to Poacher next year. Matthew’s sister, Laura, and Fin Cole who are Explorers with the group are getting ready to take part in Lincolnshire’s Discover Europe 25 Expedition to Europe during the summer holidays.”

Fin gave a short presentation about the expedition, the work that they have carried out to raise funds towards its costs and the challenges that they have been set. They will visit Mannheim, Germany, Kandersteg, Switzerland, Rome, Italy and Palermo in Sicily. Their challenges include visiting places with names which represent every letter in the alphabet, learning a folk dance, find and eat the strangest ice cream, take part in a random act of kindness to a stranger, use the Italian word for unicorn in a conversation and much much more.

Following the service a collection raised £360 which will be shared between the fundraising project to support the Discover Europe 25 Expedition and a fund in recognition of Matthew Hollingsworth, which will help disadvantaged young people to attend Poacher 26, Lincolnshire’s next International Scout and Guide camp.

Recruitment of adult leaders and helpers is key to the continued growth of the organisation and if you enjoyed being part of Scouting and Guiding when you were young; you are invited to join in again to help more young people increase their confidence, independence and gain valuable life skills. Send your enquiries to [email protected]