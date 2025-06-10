Parents rate Butterwick Preschool as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

By daynurseries UK
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 10:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Parents have rated Butterwick Preschool in Boston as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,030 early years settings in the East Midlands.

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Butterwick PreschoolButterwick Preschool
Butterwick Preschool

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the East Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to congratulate Butterwick Preschool on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Lorna Mashall, Director of Education at Butterwick Preschool, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are so proud as a setting to receive this award for the fourth year, it truly is testament to the tireless dedication of our team to be recognised in this way. I know the team work exceptionally hard to continually develop themselves to ensure the children receive the very best care and education and because of that we have very happy children, parents and staff.”

To see Butterwick Preschool’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50003015BUTA

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025

Related topics:ParentsEast MidlandsBoston
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice