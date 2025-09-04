Parish church to stage ‘Roof Fest’

Some of the line-up for Great Hale Church's Roof fest.

A village church is launching its first-ever music festival to fund vital roof repairs.

Great Hale Church is set to host its first-ever festival of live music, food and community spirit entitled Roof Fest.

It is designed to celebrate local talent, bring the community together, and raise money for urgent roof repairs.

The historic church has stood at the heart of village life for centuries and now needs vital restoration to secure its future. Roof Fest will take place on Saturday September 20, kicking off at 11.30am with musician and singer Phil Louis performing the first set.

“This festival is about more than just fundraising – it’s a chance for residents from Great Hale and the surrounding area to come together and enjoy a fantastic day of music,” said organiser Nick Newitt, lead singer with The Eccentric Renegades.

“We’re also looking to the future by exploring eco-friendly upgrades, including unobtrusive, thin-film solar panels that blend seamlessly with the roof and could help cut our energy bills,” he added.

Entry is free. Visitors will be able to purchase drinks from a bar throughout the day, enjoy a fund-raising Ploughman’s Lunch between 11.30am and 2pm, and tuck into a barbecue from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

All musicians are generously donating their time. The full line-up is:

11.30am - 12noon Phil Louis

12.15 - 12.45pm Lesle Plummer

1 - 1.30pm Andy Stonestreet

1.45 - 2.45pm Riverside Ukulele Band

3 - 3.30pm Karen Clare

3.45 - 4.15pm Irreverence

4.30 - 5.15pm Whiskey Rose

5.30 - 6.15pm Rock School Bus

6.30 - 7.30pm The Desperados

7.45 - 8.45pm The Eccentric Renegades