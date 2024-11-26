Parish Council seeks advice on controversial sale of land
Parish council responsibility as a corporate body for decision making (past, present and future). The Chair, Councillor Spencer had some reservations about the first public statement in terms of the potential for legal action for libel. Since then, Councillor Davison has submitted a reworked statement which reads as follows: Heckington Parish Council as a corporate body is issuing the following statement regarding the purchase of a 6-acre plot of land at Star Fen. The Parish Council accepts that there was a departure from proper practices around the purchase of the land. There was no business case, and the decision to buy lacked adequate consultation with local residents. The Parish Council is considering the best way forward in the light of the parish poll on 19th September, and will be reporting back shortly. This will be done openly. As important as deciding the future of the field is the need for strong governance to prevent such things from ever happening again. To that end, the Parish Council is committed to the training of all councillors and the Clerk. That training has already commenced. The Parish Council are also now members of the Lincolnshire Association of Local Councils (LALC) which will provide advice and guidance as we introduce new processes, as it does with many other Parish Councils in the county. All councillors and the Clerk will receive training at least annually with the aim of ensuring compliance with legislation and proper practices. We are in the process of recruiting a new clerk to help and guide us on a day-to-day basis. We are all dedicated to learning the lessons of the past. We aim to rebuild relationships with the community and restore trust through transparency, openness and by following the rules. Members discussed the wording of the document at great length however the Chair, Councillor Spencer stated that he now does not feel that the parish council needs to obtain legal advice. Members agreed by resolution to publish the statement as soon as practicable.
Members discussed at length how to publicise the statement and Councillor Spencer proposed that the statement is posted to the noticeboards, Facebook and the Parish Council website in the first instance and to discuss further dissemination at the parish council meeting on Monday 28 October 2024. The proposal was seconded by Councillor Garlick and the motion was passed by resolution of the council. Councillor Tucker asked for her vote against to be recorded as she had asked for the statement to be sent to every household in the parish but the cost associated with this were considered in the final resolution.
ii) Star Fen – Delegation of Power
Councillor Davison said that further to the poll, there had been concern that the Parish Council might lose money in the potential sale of Star Fen. Councillor Davison suggested that the best way to mitigate this is to carry out some extensive and deliberate research to understand the parish council’s obligations with a view to reporting back to the parish council with findings to guide the decision making process. Councillor Davison proposed that the Finance Committee be awarded delegated powers to:
• Understand the process and obtain valuations.
• Obtain advice to understand the legal and regulatory requirements associated with the sale of the land to guide future decision making and to ensure compliance with law.
• Obtain advice to assist council to understand the legal and regulatory requirements associated with the potential sale of the land to ensure best value.
The proposal was seconded by Councillor Garlick and the motion was passed by resolution of the council.
