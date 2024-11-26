ss

Parish council responsibility as a corporate body for decision making (past, present and future). The Chair, Councillor Spencer had some reservations about the first public statement in terms of the potential for legal action for libel. Since then, Councillor Davison has submitted a reworked statement which reads as follows: Heckington Parish Council as a corporate body is issuing the following statement regarding the purchase of a 6-acre plot of land at Star Fen. The Parish Council accepts that there was a departure from proper practices around the purchase of the land. There was no business case, and the decision to buy lacked adequate consultation with local residents. The Parish Council is considering the best way forward in the light of the parish poll on 19th September, and will be reporting back shortly. This will be done openly. As important as deciding the future of the field is the need for strong governance to prevent such things from ever happening again. To that end, the Parish Council is committed to the training of all councillors and the Clerk. That training has already commenced. The Parish Council are also now members of the Lincolnshire Association of Local Councils (LALC) which will provide advice and guidance as we introduce new processes, as it does with many other Parish Councils in the county. All councillors and the Clerk will receive training at least annually with the aim of ensuring compliance with legislation and proper practices. We are in the process of recruiting a new clerk to help and guide us on a day-to-day basis. We are all dedicated to learning the lessons of the past. We aim to rebuild relationships with the community and restore trust through transparency, openness and by following the rules. Members discussed the wording of the document at great length however the Chair, Councillor Spencer stated that he now does not feel that the parish council needs to obtain legal advice. Members agreed by resolution to publish the statement as soon as practicable.