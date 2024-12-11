Partnership to improve diagnosis and treatment of sepsis, shortlisted for prestigious award

A collaboration to improve the diagnosis and treatment of sepsis across Lincolnshire has been recognised by the HSJ Partnership Awards.

The Sepsis: Together We Can Succeed Conference held earlier this year, was a partnership between Healthcare Management Trust and Humber Health Partnership. More than 140 health professionals, based across North East Lincolnshire & the Humber, came together to raise awareness of sepsis and discuss the management, and education of the condition among clinical teams working in hospitals and community settings.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. Globally, Sepsis claims 11 million lives annually.

The partnership has been shortlisted for the Patient Safety Collaboration of the Year award at this year’s HSJ Partnership Awards, which celebrates the strongest relationships between suppliers and the NHS.

Organisers of The Sepsis: Together We Can Succeed Conference

The conference was the beginning of a range of activities to improve sepsis detection and treatment, including a Sepsis Support Group at St Hugh’s Hospital in Grimsby, to help others with their experiences. The Healthcare Management Trust is also rolling out a series of workshops across its care home sites to ensure healthcare professionals in the community can spot the signs early.

Mags Guest, Head of Learning & Development HMT, at St Hugh’s Hospital and Kelly Storey, Critical Care Outreach Lead at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital organised the conference.

Mags said: “Every year in the UK at least 250,000 people contract sepsis and 52,000 of these will die as a result. There is no single symptom, and it can present differently, so it is imperative our clinical teams are supported to be vigilant about this life-threatening condition.

“The Sepsis: Together We Can Succeed Conference was a great success and we are delighted that our partnership work has been recognised by the HSJ Partnership Awards.”Kelly added: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for this award. It is our collective mission to reduce morbidity and mortality from sepsis with early recognition and response in the management of the life-changing condition. This shortlisting is a testament to our drive to see it through.”

The selected winners will be announced during the awards ceremony at Evolution London in March 2025.