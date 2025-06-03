PB's in the heat at Grimsby 10k

The fast, local, popular Lincolnshire 10k once again delivered some super results.

Sundays are race days for the Boston Community Runners at the moment. With many events being ticked off over successive weeks in May, and with two big Lincolnshire 10k's to come over the next two weeks, it was the turn of Grimsby, this Sunday just gone, to host the black and yellow stripes.

More than 2,800 runners were in action for Sunday’s early 9am start by the sea and, as usual, there were some notable performances among the BCR contingent despite the uncomfortably warm conditions once again.

Twelve club runners took the colours up the Lincolnshire coastline. The early start and even earlier road closures meant that everyone was up with the larks to get parked and sorted before the start.

Emma (far left) on route to a PB

Lee Conway led the club charge for home, crossing the line in a super time of 41.30. Next club runner back was Nick Turner in 50.36 with David Cobb chasing him down for a PB run of 53.23. Mary Turner had another strong run, finishing in 56.08 just ahead of Andrew Daykin who stopped the clock in 58.19.

Andrea Sylvester paced round Emma Wright to give her a new PB time, both clocking 1.04.08. They were followed home by Dawn Cobb who stopped the clock in 1.09.55. Karen Daykin was next in, finishing in 1.13.30, just ahead of Jayne Ashton with a super run of 1.16.43. Our final two runners back were Kim Vamplew and Debbie Petley who covered the 6.2 miles using a run/walk method and both sneaked in under their hour and a half target in 1.29.47

With plenty of fun, food and drink on offer in the Peoples Park afterwards, and with the fine weather many runners lingered to soak in the atmosphere including the Boston runners, all still buzzing from their performances.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and also a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs. For further information about the club and it's activities visit bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.