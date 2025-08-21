Pedal with Purpose: JETRide 2025 is open for registrations

By Bernadette Mooney
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
Cyclists from across the county and beyond are being called to gear up and take part in JETRide 2025, the annual charity cycling event supporting the vital work of the Jon Egging Trust (JET).

Returning on Saturday 13 September 2025, this much-loved ride through Lincolnshire’s stunning countryside offers both a physical challenge and a chance to change young lives.

With routes from 50 miles to 100 miles, JETRide is the perfect opportunity to get active, enjoy the outdoors, and support a great cause this September.

All funds raised go towards the Jon Egging Trust’s mission to help young people overcome adversity and reach their full potential through long-term support and inspirational opportunities.

JETRideplaceholder image
JET’s Director of Communications and Fundraising, Fi Collins, said: “Whether you're an avid cyclist or looking for a weekend challenge, JETRide 2025 is your chance to do something amazing. It’s our flagship fundraising event of the year and we’d love as many people as possible to take part to support our mission.”

The Jon Egging Trust was founded in 2012 by Dr Emma Egging OBE in memory of her husband, Red Arrows pilot Flight Lieutenant Jon Egging. The charity supports young people through experiential learning programmes, provides long-term support with access to extraordinary workplaces and STEM environments and inspirational role models.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 13th September 2025

JETRideplaceholder image
Location: RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire

Routes: 50, 75 or 100 miles

Entry Fee: £35 in advance or £40 on the day

Registration: Now open www.joneggingtrust.org.uk/event/jet-ride-2025/

Related topics:CyclistsLincolnshire
