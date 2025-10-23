People in Lincolnshire urged to check their flood risk

There are simple steps people can take to reduce the potential devastation caused by floods to their homes and businesses.

Communities across Lincolnshire are being urged to plan ahead this autumn to reduce the impact flooding may have on their homes and businesses.

Several months of dry weather this year mean that the ground is hard and compacted, increasing the risk of localised surface water flooding.

Refurbishment of Boston's Grand Sluice. The 4-year project will ensure the sluice continues to protect 9,000 homes and 25,000 hectares of Lincolnshire farmland from flooding.

Work led by Environment Agency and its partners in Lincolnshire to manage flood risk includes major refurbishment of Boston's Grand Sluice, and natural flood management solutions, often used in rural areas

Morgan Wray, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire, said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

"We are working to reduce flood risk through Natural Flood Management and schemes like the Boston Barrier and the refurbishment of Boston’s Grand Sluice.

This purpose-made pond is part of Swaton Natural Flood Management, which uses natural processes to reduce the risk of flooding.

Natural Flood Management uses natural processes to reduce the risk of flooding. These processes protect, restore and mimic the natural functions of catchments, floodplains and the coast to slow and store water. Recent examples include specialist ponds inSwatonand floodplain reconnection in Grantham.

Swaton, Threekingham and Spanby are home to a Natural Flood Management scheme which consists of 5 specialist attenuation ponds across 3 farms. They have the capability to hold back approximately 22,000 cubic metres of flood water, equivalent to 9 Olympic-sized swimming pools. There are also 29 field-edge swales which are 2- to 4-metre-wide strips which intercept water flowing over the land. The swales have the capacity to hold back approximately 26,000 cubic metres of flood water - equivalent to another 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The Environment Agency also provided advice and support to a landscape recovery pilot project being delivered by nature restoration company Nattergal at their site near Grantham. This summer they have fully re-connected a section of the River West Glen with its floodplain, making more space for water. This is the first in a number of planned phases of river restoration, all of which should help reduce flood risk for the small village of Lower Bitchfield.