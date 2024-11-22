Perfect time to send Christmas cards revealed as Louth retailer offers new exciting designs

Sorry Pam Shipman, Christmas cards shouldn't be sent in November!

A Louth retailer now offers new Christmas card designs after new data reveals when you should – and shouldn’t, send them.

While Santa is famed for saying “ho ho ho”, it appears Brits are saying “no no no” to sending Christmas greeting cards in November. In fact, the British public believes the first week of December is the earliest date to deck the halls with Christmas greeting cards, followed by – you guessed it – the second week of December.

If, like Gavin & Stacey’s Pam Shipman, you’ve already jingled all the way to the post office on 1st November, then you’re one of only 2% of the nation who agree. In fact, just 18% believe it’s acceptable to send Christmas greeting cards in November.

The results have been revealed by a survey of 2,000 Brits, commissioned by photography experts, Fujifilm, and greeting card retailer, Scribbler. Located on 114 Eastgate in Louth, Colorgrafix Ltd now features a Scribbler Kiosk Lite, a new instant card printing station that has been designed using Fujifilm technology.

The survey has revealed that the average Brit will send nine Christmas greeting cards this year. It seems the older generation is leading the card-sending game, with over 65s expected to send almost twice as many greeting cards as 18- to 24-year-olds (11.4 vs 6.6 average cards to be sent).

Adding a personal touch is also popular among Christmas card givers. Indeed, 70% of people like to buy at least one personalised Christmas card for those who are more special to them.

While the British public might think November is too early to send a greeting card, almost half of Brits (48%) also think they should come down before New Year’s Day. Almost one in eight (13%) believe Christmas cards should be taken down on Christmas Day – the second most popular date. New Year’s Day is the most favoured day to take Christmas cards down, with January 6th the third most popular date.

Through a collaboration between Fujifilm and Scribbler, card printing kiosks with thousands of designs, including instant photo greeting cards, are available up and down the country. Greeting cards from the Scribbler kiosks are printed using Fujifilm’s printing technology and are regularly updated with the latest designs and viral trends all year round. The kiosks also allow customers to add a personalised touch, ensuring card-givers always have the perfect card for their loved ones.

Trevor Brown, owner of Colorgrafix Ltd, said: “The majority of the public might think that November is officially too early to post out Christmas cards, but we believe that if you want to spread Christmas cheer from Louth before December arrives, then go for it. With card designs and options more creative than ever, it feels a shame to only have them on display for a limited time. We believe the longer they’re up the better!”

The partnership between Scribbler and Fujifilm was launched in 2022 with the release of the Scribbler printing station. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include the Scribbler Lite – a compact countertop display option. With an expanded range, the Scribbler and Fujifilm partnership continues to bring an extensive choice of unique cards to stores across the country.