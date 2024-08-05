Pharmacy Wise launches app to enhance healthcare access in Lincolnshire

The pharmacy group Pharmacy Wise has announced the launch of its new Pharmacy Wise app to address rising NHS waiting lists and improve healthcare access for local residents.

The pharmacy group Pharmacy Wise (trading name of Warwick Healthcare) has announced the launch of its new Pharmacy Wise app to address rising NHS waiting lists and improve healthcare access for local residents.

The app will be accessible to people living in Louth, Grimsby and other areas in Lincolnshire, where it has its Newmarket and Birkwood pharmacy stores, respectively.

This innovative digital platform is designed to streamline patient access to essential services, offering a convenient and cost-effective alternative to GP visits.

Pharmacy Wise and Charac celebrate the launch of the new pharmacy app

In Lincolnshire, 75% of people said that they want more pharmacies to offer services such as treating urinary tract infections (UTIs), sore throats and earaches. This is in response to a backlog of NHS waiting times which currently sits at 7.5m people.

Community pharmacies are stepping up to meet this demand, alleviating the pressure on overburdened GPs and hospitals. The Pharmacy Wise app will play a crucial role in supporting this effort by providing patients with easy access to consultations, prescriptions, and other vital services.

A recent Charac poll conducted with YouGov revealed that nearly half of patients were unaware of the Pharmacy First scheme, and less than a quarter use pharmacies as their initial point of contact for health issues.

By raising awareness and promoting the use of the Pharmacy Wise app, Newmarket and Birkwood aim to change this trend, ensuring that patients are aware of and utilise the comprehensive services available to them.

The Pharmacy Wise app allows patients to order repeat prescriptions, set reminders, and track their delivery in real time, ensuring they never miss a dose. Additionally, the app enables patients to book and conduct consultations digitally. This comprehensive approach makes healthcare services simpler and more accessible.

Community pharmacies offer numerous benefits. They are often located centrally within towns and cities, providing extended hours of support and consultation without the need for appointments. This convenience is essential at a time when accessing a GP can be challenging.

With the Pharmacy Wise app, patients can easily manage prescriptions and have them delivered to their doorstep, further enhancing accessibility. Through the Pharmacy First scheme, Newmarket and Birkwood Pharmacy both now prescribe medications for conditions such as sore throats, earaches, and urinary tract infections.

They also offer services like chlamydia screening, smoking cessation advice, blood sugar testing, and substance misuse schemes, providing comprehensive care without the long wait times associated with GP appointments.

Pharmacy screening services and the Pharmacy Wise app empower patients to take proactive steps in managing their well-being. By allowing patients to monitor their prescriptions, book consultations, and access health advice, the app promotes a sense of ownership over one's health, enabling informed decisions and effective management of conditions.

Newmarket and Birkwood offer high-quality, personalised care at competitive prices, ensuring patients receive affordable treatments. Supporting local pharmacies means sustaining vital community businesses.

Unfortunately, many community pharmacies remain underutilised, with approximately eight closing each week in England. By using the full range of services offered by Newmarket and Birkwood, patients not only benefit from improved healthcare access but also help sustain these essential local businesses.

The launch of the Pharmacy Wise app is a significant step towards improving healthcare access in Lincolnshire. By offering a convenient, cost-effective, and comprehensive healthcare solution, Newmarket and Birkwood are committed to enhancing patient care and supporting the local community.