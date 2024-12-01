Santa fun runners ready for the off from the town's leisure centre.Santa fun runners ready for the off from the town's leisure centre.
Picture gallery: Santa's on the run in Rasen

By Dianne Tuckett
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 20:53 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 18:11 BST
More than 50 people of all ages turned for the Santa Fun Run organised by Market Rasen Rotary Club.

Everyone got into the early festive spirit dressing up to take on two laps of the designated route, starting and finishing at the town's leisure centre.

Rotarian Dianne Tuckett said: "Thanks go to everyone who took part. There was a great turn out from Market Rasen Running Club too, which was very much appreciated.

"Thanks also go to the leisure centre team for their help and support, as well as councillor Stephen Bunney and my fellow Rotarians."

Proceeds from the event will go to support Market Rasen baby Bank

Rasen Santa Fun Run

Rasen Santa Fun Run

Rasen Santa Fun Run

Rasen Santa Fun Run

Dogs were welcome too at the Rasen Santa Fun Run.

Dogs were welcome too at the Rasen Santa Fun Run.

Rasen Santa Fun Run

Rasen Santa Fun Run

