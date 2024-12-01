Picture gallery: Santa's on the run in Rasen

Everyone got into the early festive spirit dressing up to take on two laps of the designated route, starting and finishing at the town's leisure centre.

Rotarian Dianne Tuckett said: "Thanks go to everyone who took part. There was a great turn out from Market Rasen Running Club too, which was very much appreciated.

"Thanks also go to the leisure centre team for their help and support, as well as councillor Stephen Bunney and my fellow Rotarians."

Proceeds from the event will go to support Market Rasen baby Bank

