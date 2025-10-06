Plans for new flood prevention partnership unveiled for Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire County Council. Photo Ldrs

A plan for a new water management partnership to tackle flooding in Lincolnshire has been unveiled.

At a Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) business and infrastructure meeting on October 1, councillors backed plans for an ‘enhanced water partnership’.

The partnership will aim to work with local organisations to tackle flooding and lobby the government to provide more funding for flood protection measures in the county.

Halina Davies, strategic lead for infrastructure and economic vision, said: “The combined authority has committed to this partnership in its devolution deal.

“It does not replace the existing functions and infrastructure which the county council provides.

“The water partnership will be a strategy which extends across boundaries.

“It will provide Lincolnshire with additional resources and key infrastructure to lobby and challenge the government.”

Coun Rob Waltham (Conservative), leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said he supported the partnership.

He said: “I think this is significant. We need it to be part of our devolution deal. It’s so important for our county, particularly for our coastal areas.

“This is just one of the number of ways that we can challenge the government and hold them to account on some of the challenges that we face.

“We need to make sure that we’ve got the resources to work with developers on this so that these new developments aren’t at risk of flooding.”

Coun Richard Wright (Conservative) said that district councillors need to be involved in the new partnership.

The county councillor said: “This is an important subject. It’s not just flooding management that’s an issue, flooding is still having direct impacts on some areas at the moment.

“We need people who are dealing with these issues. We need possible solutions from people who are used to dealing with this by getting them involved in these discussions.”

Coun Ashley Baxter (Independent), leader of South Kesteven District Council, said he also thought district councillors should be involved.

He said: “I’m really pleased that this is a priority for the combined authority.

“But I would argue that the partnership should include representatives from the district councils.

“These are the people that face these issues including coastal flooding and the flooding in the Fenlands.”