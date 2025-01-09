Plans to create 'central hub' for villagers in Ruskington to fight loneliness

Ruskington sports pavilion and playing field. Credit: Google

A well-used pavilion in a North Kesteven village could be renovated and get a cafe to make it the heart of the community.

The building on Ruskington playing field has been used by residents for more than 40 years.

It has functioned as a children’s nursery, sports pavilion, village hall, temporary Scout Hut and event space over the years.

Ruskington Parish Council say it needs work to remain fit for community use, and want it to become a ‘central hub and meeting place’ for the village.

“The building requires renovation and refurbishment to ensure it remains in use as a viable community venue, fit for modern day purpose, and for use by individuals and groups of all ages and abilities,” clerk Kathryn Locke wrote in planning documents.

“Following public consultations held in 2023, it became clear that residents would be keen to see the pavilion renovated to include a café and disabled facilities.

“With housing development increasingly encroaching on the perimeter of the playing fields, the sports facilities, play area, and proposed cafe will become a central hub and meeting place for residents and visitors to the village.”

The change would provide income to ensure the sports facilities and pavilion remain viable, according to the application.

It would also create a “social facility that brings people together to help overcome loneliness and build community cohesion”.

The application also seeks to create an overflow car park on the playing fields to prevent visitors from parking on nearby roads.

The plans have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council for approval.