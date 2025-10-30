Plans to repair historic town hall near Coningsby given green light

New Bolingbroke Town Hall. Photo Google Maps

Plans to repair parts of an historic town hall have been given the green light.

Applicant Mrs S Bent had applied to East Lindsey District Council for listed building consent to carry out internal alterations and repairs to the existing New Bolingbroke Town Hall, near Coningsby.

The plans include replacing part of the existing ground floor of the building in Main Road, New Bolingbroke.

The Grade II listed building is currently used for weddings, community events and parties.

Phil Norman, assistant director of planning and strategic infrastructure, has granted permission for the repairs to the building to go ahead.

In a report he wrote: “East Lindsey District Council grants listed building consent for the execution of the works referred to in Part I hereof in accordance with the application and plans submitted subject to the following condition.

“The works hereby permitted shall begin before the expiration of three years from the date of this consent.”

The application has been assessed by local organisations including Lincolnshire County Council and Heritage Lincolnshire which have not raised any objections to the plans.

Gregory Watkinson, principle conservation officer at the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership which covers East Lindsey, said: “I write to confirm that I have no objections upon built heritage conservation grounds.

“In an ideal situation, the existing suspended joist floor would be retained as-is.

“However, visual inspection conducted on site and as evidenced in the attached HIA (Health Impact Assessment) shows that the subfloor clearly has significant ventilation issues and therefore the timber structure suffers from damp-related structural failure.

“Options to resolve this, as discussed in the attached HIA would be much more intrusive and irreversible than the proposed.

“I’m therefore satisfied that the proposal represents a means of addressing the ventilation issues whilst retaining the extant internal appearance.

“In that way, then, the proposal does represent a means of conserving the historic asset, both materially / structurally and aesthetically. I am therefore satisfied that the proposal may be approved if deemed acceptable on all other matters.”