Plant a snowdrop in memory of someone special at an event this Saturday

You can remember someone loved and lost by planting a snowdrop within a special area of remembrance in Whisby Nature Park this weekend, and by doing so help children and families who are themselves facing bereavement.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Kesteven District Council invites you to take part in the annual North Kesteven Snowdrop Event on Saturday February 22, in support of Child Bereavement UK.

The event is made possible each year thanks to partners including the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Pennells Garden Centre and Lincs Inspire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come along between midday and 3pm, give a small cash only donation in aid of Child Bereavement UK and the team will give you a snowdrop to plant within a dedicated area of remembrance. The bulbs are generously donated by Pennells Garden Centre in South Hykeham.

Snowdrops inside the dedicated area at Whisby Nature Park during the event last year.

Once planted, your snowdrop bulb will enhance and expand the beautiful display of snowdrops which emerges every year in this very special area in Whisby Nature Park.

All proceeds raised from the event will support Child Bereavement UK, a charity which supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement. Visit: www.childbereavementuk.org

Afterwards attendees can reflect and connect with others who may share similar experiences of loss, explore the scenery and winter wildlife throughout Whisby Nature Park and enjoy the bistro café and facilities at Whisby Natural World Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are excellent indoor children’s play facilities inside the centre, available for just £1 per child per session. Please be aware that the boardwalk seating area next to the café may still be closed for essential improvement works due to finish soon (if not by the time the event takes place). The dog-friendly seating next to the gift shop is not affected. See the Natural World Centre’s social media and website at www.naturalworldcentre.org for updates. The children’s outdoor play area is also closed, undergoing refurbishment.

See the event poster for more details.

North Kesteven District Council Chairman Councillor Andrew Hagues is also due to plant a snowdrop as part of support for the event on the day. The setting at Whisby Nature Park happens to also link with his ambition during his tenure as Chairman to enthuse people of all ages and abilities to connect with the outdoors and access open spaces.

For more on the event, visit: www.facebook.com/SnowdropWalk or email [email protected]

Planting will take place at Whisby Nature Park, Moor Lane, LN6 9BW on Saturday February 22, between midday and 3pm. Follow the signs to find the team, who will be based at the snowdrop area just within the nature park.

Pop a small cash donation in the buckets at the event to receive a bulb. Unfortunately, we’re unable to take donations via card at this event.

Please be aware there is a £2 parking charge at Whisby Nature Park, giving access to the park and centre all day. Ticket machines are cash or card.

The majority of footpaths are hard surfaced though may be muddy in places. Mobility scooters can be hired. See:

If you are unable to attend the snowdrop event, you can still support Child Bereavement UK’s work by making a donation directly to them online