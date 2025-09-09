PM shows support to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) as Air Ambulance Week takes off across UK

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Anyone, anywhere in the UK could be in need of life-saving care at any time. Starting on 9 September, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance will showcase its life-saving work alongside other AAs across the UK. And this year, Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer has expressed his thanks to the Air Ambulance community, including LNAA.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to all Air Ambulances, the PM said: “This Air Ambulance Week, we proudly stand with the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities in celebrating the extraordinary work they do every single day.

He highlighted the importance of the service, describing Air Ambulances as a ‘lifeline for thousands’ and went on to say: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to these charities and to everyone who helps keep these essential services flying, from the crews to the fundraisers and volunteers who make every mission possible. Your commitment saves lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this year, LNAA has responded to X missions and had one of the busiest days on record in August when it responded to eight emergencies. In fact, August became the busiest month on record with 157 missions.

Of those missions, 44 were RTCs, 52 were medical events such as cardiac arrest, 16 were assaults and 25 were accidents.

To find out more about the charity, you can meet the team who will be in Lincoln’s City Centre on XXXXX September to raise awareness of the service and highlight the difference it makes to patients.

LNAA’s CEO Karen Jobling said: “As a charity we are completely funded by donations from the communities we serve. We know that some people believe that we are funded by the Government or through the NHS but it is the generosity of individuals, families, business, trusts and many others who fund our missions 365 days of the year. That’s why AA Week is a great opportunity to showcase our amazing life-saving service that saves lives across Lincs & Notts, all thanks to donations.”

Visit the charity’s website to find out more and make a donation