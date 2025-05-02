Police investigating after woman’s body found in Louth

The body of a woman in her 40s has been found at a property in St Bernard's Close, Louth. Photo: Google Streetview

Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in Louth on Thursday afternoon (May 1).

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers have been on scene at St Bernard’s Close in the town following a report just before 4pm that a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property.

A police spokesperson said: "They were deployed and we are saddened to confirm that is the case. Formal identification has yet to take place, but the believed next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained officers.

“At this stage, we are keeping an open mind about the cause and circumstances of her death.”

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and will be questioned in due course, they said.

Investigators are now appealing for help from the community, appealing for anyone who may have been in or around the St Bernard’s Close area, or in the wider town centre between 12 midnight and 4pm on Thursday May 1.

They are hoping people may have footage or other information about any unusual activity or noises in that area, particularly the St Bernard’s Close location during that timeframe as detectives work to understand what has happened.

They added: “We remain on scene and expect to be there for at least the next few days while we make initial enquires, which will include speaking with local residents.”

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 282 of May 1. Or report through Crimestoppers completely anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via 0800 555 111. Quote the incident number to help link the information to the right case.