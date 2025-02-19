Police warn off-road bikers to keep off streets in Sleaford
Sleaford Policing Team said on Tuesday (February 17) that they had received reports of off-road motorbikes being ridden on paths around Tamer Road, Sleaford, “causing safety concerns for pedestrians and other path users”.
They explained: “If an off-road bike is found riding illegally on a public highway, officers will take action, which may include: seizure of the bike, fines and penalty points for riding without insurance, tax, or a valid license, warnings or prosecution for dangerous riding, anti-social behaviour, or causing alarm to the public.
They advised: “Off-road bikes must be fully road-legal (registered, taxed, insured, and ridden with the correct licence) to be used on public roads.
“Riding without this is illegal and can result in your bike being seized and crushed.”
They urge people who see illegal off-road biking in the area to report it on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.