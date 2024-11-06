Pony Therapy: Residents at local Care home enjoy visit from friendly pony

The Chater Lodge Care Home, in Ketton, Stamford, was full of animal mischief on Wednesday 6th November when we were delighted to welcome ‘Darwin’ the Miniature Therapy Pony when he came to visit the home.

Residents at Chater Lodge were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend roaming around their garden Darwin made his way into the home.

Darwin although small in stature, had a huge heart as he went from resident to residents offering company, affection and cuddles.

General Manager Zoe Postgate, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their seeing Darwin today. We knew that he would be gratefully received by the residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Residents and Relatives meeting Darwin the therapy ponyplaceholder image
Residents and Relatives meeting Darwin the therapy pony

Resident Betty was very excited by the Darwin’s visit: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the Darwin was able to spend the afternoon with us.”

Chater Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chater Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for 45 residents from respite care to long term stays.

