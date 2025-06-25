Popular Lincolnshire coffee shop coming to the Seaview Colonnade in Sutton on Sea

Seven Districts Coffee, a renowned Lincolnshire-based specialty coffee roaster and coffee shop brand, will be bringing a pop-up café to the new Seaview Colonnade development in Sutton on Sea, initially over the summer and early autumn.

Opening in late July on the first floor of the new building, they are known for their exceptional coffee, quality food, and creating welcoming spaces for the community. Since opening their first coffee shop in 2019, they have built a loyal following and established themselves as part of the region’s growing food and drink scene, including venues in Welton, Nettleham and Lincoln.

Residents and visitors will be able to expect speciality coffee alongside a handpicked menu of fresh paninis, bagels, pastries, and home-baked cakes and tray bakes, appropriate for everything from a beachside brew through to something sweet to take away.

Fit-out is currently underway for the new café area, with progress also being made on activities and provision across the rest of the development, including the new beach huts and a series of free, regular arts and community activities and workshops over the summer holidays.

Seaview of Colonnade

The construction of the Seaview Colonnade was a project supported by £4.2million from the Mablethorpe Towns Fund to create a new state-of-the-art pavilion space and beach huts to support activities, events and tourism in the heart of Sutton on Sea.

The East Lindsey District Council led investment also allowed for the installation of a new play-area and significant improvements to the all-weather tennis courts on the site, as well as extensive refurbishment and repairs to the neighbouring Maple Leaf pool, which is currently undergoing further works.

Councillor Martin Foster, East Lindsey District Council's champion for the Seaview Colonnade project, said: “I am delighted to have Seven Districts Coffee on-board, bringing a well-known local brand to launch the new development’s exciting summer opening plans.

“The café will be a stunning place to enjoy some quality food and drink with a view of our beautiful Blue Flag beach and Eastern coastline, with the Colonnade as a whole bringing new skills and employment to the area and providing a platform for everything from a quick bite to eat through to a place to access and showcase arts, culture and other opportunities in Sutton on Sea.”

Seaview of Colonnade

Ben Southall, Co-Founder of Seven Districts Coffee, said: “This summer pop-up is a great opportunity for us to share Seven Districts Coffee with a new community in Sutton on Sea. We're looking forward to seeing how it's received and, who knows – if the locals love it, it might just become a longer-term home.”

More information on the opening date for Seven Districts Coffee, and on what else will be happening at the Seaview Colonnade, will be shared over the coming weeks. Follow East Lindsey District Council on Facebook, NextDoor or WhatsApp Channels for the latest updates.

More information on Seven Districts Coffee and their work can be found on their website at sevendistrictscoffee.com.