Popular Lincolnshire National Trust estate secures Hull Trains support for miniature railway fundraising drive

An iconic National Trust estate in Lincolnshire has secured the support of Hull Trains for a fundraising campaign to raise funds for a new miniature railway.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attraction at Belton Estate, which visitors have flocked to for more than 20 years, needs a significant upgrade to make it bigger, more accessible and to power it by electricity for the first time instead of diesel.

Hull Trains, which serves the nearby Grantham Station, was part of the inspiration for the upgrade. The operator proudly runs state-of-the-art bi-mode trains, which are powered by electricity when it’s available on their route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Trains have secured the services of legendary Yorkshire broadcaster Jon Mitchell to create a video to raise awareness of the fundraising drive. The video sees Mitchell explore the estate, a renowned destination that boasts a stunning 1300-acre deer park, a historic house, a quaint café, and the National Trust’s largest outdoor playground.

Charlotte Beaver, Visitor Operations & Experience Manager at Belton Estate, speaking to broadcaster Jon Mitchell

The miniature train is also extremely popular, giving visitors an exciting way to explore the estate. However, the two trains currently in operation are prone to breakdowns, with a new electric model vital to ensure that future generations can enjoy the attraction.

Jon Mitchell, broadcaster and meteorologist, said he loved visiting the estate: “It’s a real joy to be able to spread the word about an important project like this one. The beautiful Belton Estate is a guaranteed great day out for families across the country and the miniature train is an important part of that.

“Thank you to Hull Trains for asking me to help them to shine a spotlight on this fundraising drive. I’d urge people to donate what they can or simply share the video we’ve made to spread the word!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Jackson, Head of Customer and Stakeholder Engagement at Hull Trains, said: “We’re really proud to support the communities that we serve on a daily basis. When we heard that Belton Estate were in need of support with their new miniature railway, we were keen to do something a little different to help them, as well as making a donation.

Hull Trains have secured the services of legendary Yorkshire broadcaster Jon Mitchell to create a video to raise awareness of the fundraising drive

“Sustainability and accessibility are two things that we’re very passionate about at Hull Trains. This all-new electric train that the team at Belton Estate are fundraising for will ensure that more people can experience the fun attraction, whilst looking after the environment.”

Charlotte Beaver, Visitor Operations & Experience Manager at Belton Estate, thanked Hull Trains for their support: “This support from Hull Trains is vital in helping us to kickstart our fundraising for this innovative new electric miniature railway. For us, it’s more than just a train, it’s a place where children, parents, and grandparents create lasting memories together.

“Hull Trains has not only made a kind donation towards us getting the train, they have also spent their time visiting us and creating a captivating video about what we’re doing. Thank you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can donate £5 towards the new engine by texting Belton to 70525, or contribute in person at the estate’s Info Hub or train shed.

Watch the special video about the fundraising drive for the miniature railway here.