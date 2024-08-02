Posh steam train on track for Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A red carpet will be laid across Lincoln station platform later this month when Britain’s poshest train takes passengers on a sell-out steam-hauled trip over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle route.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle used to be owned by the iconic Orient Express group and was once described on TV by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

One of the umber-and-cream carriages formed part of Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Train and is reputed to contain the late Queen Mum’s favourite seat.

Tickets for the train, which will be hauled through the Yorkshire Dales by an historic 77-year-old steam engine called Tangmere, sold out within days despite some costing almost £700.

Full steam ahead ... Tangmere hauls the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line

A spokesman said: “Our heritage steam trips are always popular and we could have sold this one out twice over.”

Passengers will be handed their first glass of champagne as they board at Lincoln Station at 6.50am on Saturday, August 16.

More passengers will join the train at Gainsborough at 7.25 with a three-course brunch being served during the journey north to Carnforth, where Tangmere will join the train.

After a sight-seeing stop in Carlisle, passengers will reboard the train to a champagne and caviar reception before tucking into a gourmet six-course dinner during the journey home.

But if you miss the train, you'll have a long wait for the next one. The Northern Belle operatres from various stations around Brirtain, but wonlt be back in Lincoln or Gainsborough until August next year.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £295. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk