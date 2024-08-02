Posh steam train on track for Lincoln
The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle used to be owned by the iconic Orient Express group and was once described on TV by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.
One of the umber-and-cream carriages formed part of Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Train and is reputed to contain the late Queen Mum’s favourite seat.
Tickets for the train, which will be hauled through the Yorkshire Dales by an historic 77-year-old steam engine called Tangmere, sold out within days despite some costing almost £700.
A spokesman said: “Our heritage steam trips are always popular and we could have sold this one out twice over.”
Passengers will be handed their first glass of champagne as they board at Lincoln Station at 6.50am on Saturday, August 16.
More passengers will join the train at Gainsborough at 7.25 with a three-course brunch being served during the journey north to Carnforth, where Tangmere will join the train.
After a sight-seeing stop in Carlisle, passengers will reboard the train to a champagne and caviar reception before tucking into a gourmet six-course dinner during the journey home.
But if you miss the train, you'll have a long wait for the next one. The Northern Belle operatres from various stations around Brirtain, but wonlt be back in Lincoln or Gainsborough until August next year.
Fares on the Northern Belle start at £295. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk
