Positively Empowered Kids awarded Guardian Angel Carers Community Grant

Winners, Positively Empowered Kids, received the grant for £250.00 in recognition for the work the group does to support the local community.

Positively Empowered Kids network of experts come together to inspire and support young people, their parents, schools & communities with a variety of wellbeing offers. Through an early intervention and prevention model, we empower them to feel more confident in managing the everyday ups and downs of life.

Guardian Angel Carers opened its office in April 2022 and ever since has been working hard to support other organisations across Newark, providing a daily care service to local people and placing the community at the heart and centre of all it achieves.

“As well as providing care & companionship services to people living in their own homes, Guardian Angel Carers is passionate about supporting the local community,” explains Managing Director, Andy Smith.

Guardian Angel Carers

“So many neighbourhoods thrive because of the amazing volunteers who work tirelessly to run community groups, host events and provide services that benefit others. Much of this work involves supporting older people who, without regular coffee mornings, day-trips or lunch clubs, would be left isolated at home.”

Andy Smith, added: “We hope our grant of £250 will help Positively Empowered Kids support more of our young community”

Motivated by compassion and care, Guardian Angel Carers wanted to use this initiative to support other organisations in the community. “This was just the type of initiative we were hoping to fund this year – something that makes a difference to the lives of others, and ensures that our young community are getting the support they deserve .”

The health and social care provider, itself, offers a realistic alternative to residential care by allowing elderly people to receive care and support in their own homes. By bringing services to vulnerable and elderly people, the company provides essential support while prioritising comfort and familiarity. Their work can involve one or more short visits a day assisting with simple, everyday tasks. However, if needed, their service goes above and beyond with longer visits available, including overnight help and live-in care.

Guardian Angel Carers prides itself on its dedication to the local community. This Community Grant has enabled the company to work with an organisation that shares similar passions about prioritising the care of the most vulnerable in the community. The work carried out by Guardian Angel Carers and Positively Empowering Kids, winner of the Community Grant, is truly an honourable contribution to services in the local community.