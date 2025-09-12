Pound the pavements for the RSPCA this October in the Lincoln Half Marathon

People are being urged to set themselves a special challenge this 2025 by completing the Lincoln Half Marathon - all while raising funds for the local RSPCA.

The RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid, North East and Lincoln is looking for runners to take part in the iconic half marathon which will be held in the picturesque city of Lincoln on Sunday 5 October.

Those that sign up to run on behalf of the branch will be put through their paces along the route through Lincoln, cheered on by the supporters, and knowing that each step will be helping the RSPCA continue its essential work protecting animals.

However if you didn’t fancy the challenge of the run there are other ways you can support the branch at the event by either signing up as a steward - or becoming a valid member of the cheer team.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “The Half Marathon is a stunning course and the atmosphere on the day is absolutely electric. Given entries are highly sought after - this is a great opportunity to take part while raising vital funds for animal welfare.

“We're so excited to once again be part of the Lincoln Half Marathon - however we do need the public’s help as we are in need of volunteers and runners.

“Our branch relies heavily on the support of kind donations, charity shop sales and fundraising events like this one to care for our branch animals.

“We are in need of runners - stewards and cheerers - so there are lots of ways that our supporters can be part of the day.

“For anyone who signs up as a runner we will pay the entry fee and provide a running vest. “We're asking runners to raise a minimum of £150 for the branch.

“We are also in need of stewards on the day who would help with ensuring the run goes smoothly without a hitch! It is likely volunteers would only need to give a few hours and should be finished by lunchtime.

“By signing up for this fundraising effort, people can help us carry out our vital animal welfare work, and help inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal.”

More work about supporting the RSPCA can be found on the branch’s website.