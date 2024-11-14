Primary school comes together with community to recognise Armistice Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children of Donington on Bain Primary School in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds have taken part in a church service for Armistice Day this year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, November 11, the school children from all classes attended St Andrews Church in the village to mark 106 years since the end of WW1 and remember all who have fought and died in service.

The service was attended by members of the community who heard readings and collaborative poems from the children.

At 11am a two-minute silence was observed and the service was lead out to the cenotaph where the children laid poppy wreaths they had hand made.