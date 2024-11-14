Primary school comes together with community to recognise Armistice Day
Children of Donington on Bain Primary School in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds have taken part in a church service for Armistice Day this year.
On Monday, November 11, the school children from all classes attended St Andrews Church in the village to mark 106 years since the end of WW1 and remember all who have fought and died in service.
The service was attended by members of the community who heard readings and collaborative poems from the children.
At 11am a two-minute silence was observed and the service was lead out to the cenotaph where the children laid poppy wreaths they had hand made.