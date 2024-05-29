Programme of activity and development announced at South & East Lincolnshire Cultural Conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership launched the programme for the second year of its Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation this week, as part of the successful first-ever South & East Lincolnshire Cultural Conference.

The new detailed programme will see spectacular Light Night events taking place across East Lindsey, South Holland and Boston, provide heritage internships opportunities and youth development work, and the chance for residents to learn more about the heritage of each of the programme’s unique creative hub sites, Ayscoughfee Hall in Spalding, the Boston Guildhall and the new Colonnade currently being built in Sutton on Sea.

As part of the programme, a cultural audit of South and East Lincolnshire will also be created, to compile a comprehensive collection of those delivering arts and heritage services in the sub-region, which projects are currently taking place, and to identify how the Partnership can best support their work.

A National Arts Fundraising School tour will take place this July to kick off the new creative programme, allowing participants to learn new skills that can help them with their arts related projects, such as writing powerful proposals, setting up credible campaigns, clinching sponsorship deals with companies and much more.

The first Cultural Conference took place on Wednesday 22nd May

Further details on all these programmes and events, and how to be part of them, will be shared over the next few weeks on the social media and websites of the Partnership and individual councils.

The Partnership would also like to extend their thanks to everyone who attended and took part in the first Cultural Conference on Wednesday 22 May, which saw artists, organisations and residents from across the region come together to discuss the future cultural offer in south and east Lincolnshire and enjoy a variety of breakout sessions and presentations.

The conference will continue to be held annually to bring the creative and heritage sector together in south and east Lincolnshire, as part of the Partnership’s commitment to help connect the cultural and heritage sectors across the area and create a strong and lasting community to support each other and share best practice.

Rob Pitman, Chair of the NPO Culture Board, said: "The conference was a fantastic way to get people in a room together to discuss the potential, the ambition and the excitement that lies ahead, and was a great way to open Year 2 of the ambitious NPO project in South and East Lincolnshire."

The Partnership's NPO project is funded from Arts Council England, and looks to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity across the whole of South and East Lincolnshire, providing meaningful opportunity and programming for residents, developing the sector and helping to build our arts, culture and heritage offer.

If you want to learn more about the NPO, please visit https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ACENPO.