Progression and promotion: How to climb the career ladder by upskilling

By Mick Lochran, Director, Lincolnshire Institute of Technology

In an increasingly competitive job market, it is more important than ever to find new ways to scale the career ladder and further your development. While many leave their years of education behind once stepping into work, there are actually many opportunities to upskill and earn qualifications while you work.

There are many benefits to upskilling and earning new qualifications whilst working, with one being increased earning potential. Research suggests that, on average, people who study in higher or further education earn more than those who don’t. For example, by the time they’re 29, men who have higher education qualifications earn 25% more than those with five or more GCSEs but didn’t go to university, while for women the stat is 50%.

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) offers high-quality, higher level technical education across multiple STEM occupations, which can translate into many different industries and lines of work. This can be taken on by people at all levels of the career ladder; whether you are re-entering the workforce, looking to progress as part of a move to a new company or upskilling in your existing role to secure a promotion.

Mick Lochran, director at the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology

Working in collaboration with leading educators and world-class employers across Greater Lincolnshire, the LIoT is a springboard that can benefit you in your career, by helping you gain in-demand skills that will put you ahead of the competition.

Higher level education and qualifications

As a LIoT student, you can enter your studies at different levels, depending on the level of qualification you already have and where you would like to progress to.

You could study an apprenticeship, where work and study can be split to earn experience while also learning the technical skills required to climb the career ladder. Foundation degrees, higher technical qualifications or higher national diplomas are also an option, which all focus on efficiency and tailored skills that can give you a career boost.

Level 3 apprenticeships are offered in fields such as construction, computing and engineering, designating your time between 80% hands-on work experience and 20% classroom studies. This enables you to learn while you work, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice your current income whilst studying. You can also undertake an apprenticeship all the way up to Level 7, so if you already have a qualification at Level 3 or above then this could be an option for you.

Level 4 and 5 education pathways are also available, whether they be higher technical qualifications that require more complex skill and understanding, or the more productivity-focused higher national certificate/diploma, which also covers both levels 4 and 5. Foundation degrees are another way to access a level 5 qualification, offering a two-year course that blends workplace experience with traditional learning, so you can balance studying with your existing job.

These qualifications are all available for people already in work and looking to upskill their credentials, with tailored learning set up to give you the best springboard for your career. They enable you to set clear ambitions and goals for your working life, and to have the skills and the CV to validate those aspirations.

The opportunities born from collaboration

The LIoT works with nine education partners across the region, including Lincoln College, the University of Lincoln, Grantham College & University Centre, Boston College, Stamford College, Riseholme College, Lincoln UTC, University Campus North Lincolnshire and University Centre Grimsby. Each partner offers their own diverse range of courses which all have flexibility in mind, making them ideal for people who are already in the world of work.

As for employment partners, the core group linked to the LIoT are food manufacturer Bakkavor, broadband provider Quickline Communications, and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. Each of these partners works in collaboration with the LIoT to train and upskill staff and management, as well as provide career opportunities for students looking for a new job in their chosen field.

And these are just the core employment partners - the LIoT also works with over 3,000 other employers across the region, with a particular focus on sectors including digital, agriculture, engineering, construction, healthcare and manufacturing.

To learn more about the support the LIoT offers and how we can help you upskill in your career, contact your local LIoT partner or contact [email protected] for referral to the relevant partner.