Protest planned against 3G pitch on Louth’s Wood Lane playing field

Members of the Save Wood Lane group. Photo: James Turner

A protest against a proposed 3G football pitch in Louth is set to take place before it is considered by a Lincolnshire council.

Concerned local residents are organising the protest against East Lindsey District Council’s planned development, which would be located on Wood Lane playing field.

The protest is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, February 8.

Members of the Save Wood Lane group attended a full council meeting in December to raise concerns about the proposed development, particularly the loss of green space. Some residents also highlighted fears about potential noise, an issue noted by the council’s environmental health team.

The plans are due to be considered by the council’s Planning Committee, with its next meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 13, although the agenda has yet to be released.

James Timson, leader of the group, claimed that if the development went ahead, East Lindsey would rank as one of the worst, if not the worst, authorities for providing green space within a ten-minute walk to residents. He linked this to lower life expectancy and physical and mental health challenges.

“We feel it’s very important to do everything we can for the protection of green space in Louth,” he said.

The group hopes at least 100 people will attend the protest, pointing out that more than 200 objections to the application have already been submitted via the council’s planning portal.

Louth Town Council has also objected, despite some amendments at the start of January, stating: “It will result in the loss of availability of a much-loved and much-used free, public, open green space which has been enjoyed informally by all for many years.”

Councillor Graham Marsh (Conservative), portfolio holder for community safety, leisure and culture, and carbon reduction, previously insisted that the 3G pitch would provide high-quality facilities and help meet the current and future football needs of the town.

Responding to news of the protest, a spokesperson for East Lindsey District Council said: “The application is in the planning determination process, which has included public consultation. As it is still to be determined by Council, we are unable to comment further until the application has been decided.”