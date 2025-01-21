Providing a lifeline for families fleeing war and conflict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final family supported by the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) has now been settled in Boston, marking a significant milestone in the Council’s efforts to assist those displaced by war and conflict.

In March 2023, Boston Borough Council announced it had secured Round 1 Government funding to purchase a number of family-sized homes through the LAHF scheme, followed by further funding from Round 2 later that year. Designed to ease pressure on housing and homelessness services, the scheme ensures that support for local households remains unaffected while providing a safe haven for those fleeing war zones.

The initiative focused on families resettling in the UK after supporting British armed forces in Afghanistan, as well as Ukrainian refugees at risk of homelessness. Twelve properties have now been occupied by Afghan and Ukrainian families, with a further property being used to support local families in need of short-term accommodation prior to moving on into longer term housing. Many of these families have since embarked on employment or training, contributing to their new communities.

For the purposes of clarity, the LAHF scheme is not aimed at households who have arrived in the UK illegally, outside of government sponsored resettlement schemes. It is not aimed at households and individuals seeking asylum in the UK.

Councillor John Baxter, Portfolio Holder for Housing at Boston Borough Council, said: “The funding we secured from the Government enabled Boston to play a crucial role in supporting families who have endured unimaginable hardship. These families have been warmly welcomed by our community, and securing stable housing has allowed them to rebuild their lives while easing pressure on local housing and homelessness services.”

Beyond providing immediate support, the Council's purchase of these homes will leave a lasting legacy. The properties will eventually bolster the borough’s permanent housing supply, helping to address local housing challenges and support residents for years to come.

This achievement underscores Boston’s commitment to compassionate resettlement efforts while maintaining vital services for local residents in need.