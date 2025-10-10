£242,000 boost for local cancer services

Macmillan services across Lincolnshire and areas of Nottinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, and Yorkshire will share a £242,751 donation, thanks to community fundraising by Lincolnshire Co-op's colleagues, members and customers.

£242,751 could support the Cancer Information & Support Team on the Macmillan Support Line for 45 days. In this time, they could support 4,519 people affected by cancer who want questions answered or who need practical or financial support.

The efforts of Lincolnshire Co-op members, colleagues and customers combined through the retailer’s Community Champions scheme to raise this significant amount.

A donation was made each time a member shopped with their dividend card, and customers dropped change into donation pots in Lincolnshire Co-op outlets.

Colleagues organised events such as bake sales, bingo nights, and Sara Barrett, Learning and Development Manager at Lincoln’s Support Centre, ran a marathon in her hometown, Grimsby.

She stopped by local Lincolnshire Co-op food stores on her way, including Scartho, Waltham, Holton le Clay, and Coniston Avenue, and raised over £4,000, from more than 100 sponsors.

Sara said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who sponsored me. When I first started fundraising, I set a target to raise £500, which I already thought would be a challenge.

“To raise over ten times my initial target is unbelievable, and I think it goes to show how many people have been touched by this fantastic cause.”

25 colleagues also participated in Macmillan’s Mighty Hike events - half marathon or full marathon sponsored walks - in Cromer in Norfolk, Skipton in Yorkshire, and Bakewell in Derbyshire. In total, they raised over £5,000.

Kate Tonge, Receptionist at Tritton Road Funeral Home in Lincoln, was one of the colleagues to complete a half marathon walk in Cromer.

She said: “Fundraising has been quite emotional for me, as a close family member of mine was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and has been undergoing treatment. I know it really touched them to know that I was completing this walk for them.

“I amazed myself by completing the walk, I didn’t think I was going to make it, but when I crossed over the line, it was an incredible feeling, and it was great to have my team there supporting me.”

13 sponsored walks and 26 coffee mornings were organised by colleagues and volunteers and were attended by hundreds of local people.

Lincolnshire Co-op supports a network of volunteer-run Wellbeing Walks. Beth Fisher, Volunteer Walk Leader in Bilsthorpe, organised a sponsored walk.

She said: “We had a great turn out, many individuals who don’t participate in our regular Wellbeing Walk joined us, just because they were so inspired by the cause.

“I think most people have a connection to someone who’s used a Macmillan service, so the whole community was really keen to get involved in fundraising.”

Members of Lincolnshire Co-op voted to choose Macmillan as a Community Champion. Prior to this fundraising, the local co-op last fundraised for the charity in 2010 and raised £90,000.

Ellen Lusardi, Senior Relationship Fundraising Manager at Macmillan, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Lincolnshire Co-op who has been involved in the campaign with Macmillan Cancer Support.

“It really has been an incredible six months, and we are just blown away at what you have achieved, both in terms of the amazing £242,751 that has been raised and also the work done to spread awareness of Macmillan’s services in the area.

“With 98% of Macmillan’s income coming from fundraising and donations, we truly couldn’t support people living with cancer without campaigns just like this one, and the impact as a result of all your efforts is going to be huge. Thank you!”

In addition to fundraising, two Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues bravely shared their personal experiences, to help raise awareness of Macmillan’s important work.

Laura Worsley, Senior Community Co-ordinator, said: “It is amazing to look back on all that we’ve achieved over the last six months, and just how many people have got on board with supporting this fantastic cause.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to each person who has contributed to this target. Our purpose is to make life better in our communities, and that’s only possible with the support of our members, colleagues and customers.”

