£2,500 prize enhances outdoor learning at Leadenham CE Primary Academy

By Rebecca Brennan
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:51 BST

Pupils and staff at Leadenham CE Primary Academy, a Lincolnshire-based school which is part of Infinity Academies Trust, are over the moon at winning £2,500 worth of equipment and resources for outdoor learning.

The resources provided by Enrich and British Orienteering will give pupils a chance to develop their skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and resilience through outdoor activities. With lessons designed to link subjects such as maths, geography, and physical education, the programme promises to make learning both fun and engaging for all pupils.

John Slater, Executive Headteacher, said: “Outdoor learning is a cornerstone of our approach here at Leadenham. We are fortunate to have a dedicated outdoor learning area, and this prize, thanks to Enrich and British Orienteering, will allow us to deliver an even richer, cross-curricular programme.

“The entire school community is buzzing with excitement over this incredible win, and the pupils can’t wait to dive into the new lessons and activities.”

Pupils at Leadenham CE Primary Academy excited to use new resources

The prize, designed to enhance outdoor and cross-curricular learning, includes custom-made maps of the school grounds for orienteering activities, as well as detailed learning plans, resources and staff training to integrate outdoor education across all subjects.

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “This prize is a brilliant opportunity for the school. Supporting our children’s growth and development through innovative initiatives like this is always a priority.”

For parents or carers interested in discovering more about the enriching experiences offered at Leadenham CE Primary Academy, please call 01400 272702 to book a tour with the Executive Headteacher. www.leadenhamprimaryacademy.co.uk

