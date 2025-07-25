£6.2m Seaview Colonnade officially opens to public at Sutton on Sea

In a ceremony on Thursday (July 24) Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Coun Craig Leyland cut the ribbon on the new state-of-the-art pavilion space in the heart of the village, providing a hub to support activities, events and tourism for residents and visitors.

Coun Leyland paid tribute to the patience and resilience of the local residents due to past delays to the project.

Joining Coun Leyland for the grand opening were project champion Coun Martin Foster, Chris Baron, chairman of Connected Coast, and Les Needham, head of business development for the builder G F Tomlinson.

Work began in September 2023 and Coun Foster said he had been looking forward to the building’s development and final completion. “It is a very impressive building, along with the new recreational areas surrounding it. There were concerns that a modern building like this wouldn’t look right in Sutton on Sea but I think you’ll agree that now it’s complete it sits nicely within its surroundings.”

He said: “I’m sure this will become a popular place for people to visit throughout the summer and it will also turn into a warm, dry space to enjoy the vistas during those cold, winter days.”

He said the facilities are designed to boost tourism and generate visitor income for the village, creating new jobs and business opportunities.

The redevelopment is part of the Mablethorpe Connected Coast Town Deal (a government scheme to support some of the more deprived areas of the country) which saw £4.2m of Town Deal funding going to the Colonnade project, with the remaining costs match funded by East Lindsey District Council.

Chris Baron explained the Town Deals for Mablethorpe and Skegness had worked together to improve overall outcomes, while he accepted that projects between Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea had taken longer but that was due to Covid and the invasion of Ukraine, which inflated construction costs.

"The cost of these projects rose exponentially, but I’m particularly proud that every project that we said we would deliver, we are able to deliver.”

He said ELDC put up an extra £5 million to complete all the projects.

"These projects came about through consultation, asking local people what they wanted in their area,” he said, citing the Campus for Future Living and the Station Leisure Centre in Mablethorpe. He said all these things will grow aspirations on the coast and encourage more young people to stay or come back to work there.

As for the Colonnade, he said: "I know it was disappointing that we had to lose the old Colonnade, but sometimes you have to take that painful decision, as investing money in that was never going to achieve what we wanted to, and creating a new, beautiful building like this with the paddling pool I hope will say to those people that this is something we can be proud of and get a bit more investment into the high street as well.”

As well as the pavilion with a wide sea view deck on the former Pleasure gardens, the wider development has allowed for the refurbishment of the Maple Leaf paddling pool, a new play area and tennis courts, as well as the installation of 15 new beach huts along the Promenade.

The Colonnade is fully accessible and includes facilities such as Changing Places toilets. Over the summer holidays the Seaview Colonnade will host a packed schedule of activities, workshops and classes for all ages and interests to enjoy. Sessions will take place five days a week, Tuesdays to Saturdays from existing local groups and special workshops, including yoga, dance, theatre, puppetry, DJing and crafts.

Many of the workshops are ticketed, but free to attend.

Seven Districts Coffee, a renowned Lincolnshire-based speciality coffee roaster and coffee shop brand, has spent four weeks fitting out an area in the pavilion as a pop-up, sea view café on the first floor, initially over the summer and early autumn on a three-month trial.

Since opening their first coffee shop in 2019, they have built a loyal following with venues in Welton, Nettleham and Lincoln, Sutton on Sea being their fifth location and their third district on their list!

Co-founder, Ben Southall said they only began thinking about the project six weeks ago when approached by ELDC due to their reputable brand based on drawing communities together, creating a safe space for people to meet up.

“It is a real honour that they (ELDC) have given us this opportunity,” he said.

Farmer Browns Ice Cream are also operating a daily kiosk on the ground floor.

Across the opening weekend (July 25-28), free showings of The Flight of Millicent Stanley were to run at regular intervals. This is an immersive animated show by Lincolnshire based artists and filmmakers Electric Egg, where audiences enter a Georgian clock maker shop, home of Millicent Stanley, an inventor with dreams of flight sparked by her encounter with Charles Green, the famous Georgian balloon aeronaut.

Also on display is an exhibition of local scenes by local artist Catherine Hallsworth, along with a local history exhibition.

1 . DSCN0410.JPG Celebrations as Leader of East Lindsey District Council cuts the ribbon to open the Seaview Colonnade in Sutton on Sea. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . DSCN0471.JPG New tennis courts and play area surround the newly completed pavilion at Sutton on Sea. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . DSCN0422.JPG L-R Chris Baron, Coun Craig Leyland, Les Needham and Coun Martin Foster. Phot: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert