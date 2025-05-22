Public Realm work begins as part of Boston’s Rosegarth regeneration

Councillor Anne Dorrian on site with the Lindum Construction Team

The transformation of Rosegarth Square in Boston has reached an exciting new milestone, with groundworks now officially underway, marking the beginning of the next phase in the ambitious redevelopment project.

Backed by £14.8 million in Government funding, the Rosegarth Square regeneration initiative received planning approval in late 2024, with initial site activity commencing in January 2025. The project aims to revitalise the area into a vibrant, multi-functional public space stretching from the St Botolph’s footbridge to the Len Medlock Centre.

The redesigned public realm will feature a blend of relocated and newly commissioned artworks, inviting social spaces, and a reimagined entrance and drop-off zone for the Len Medlock Centre. A highlight will be amphitheatre-style seating area for community gatherings and events.

Demolition and asbestos removal work at the former Crown House and B&M buildings was successfully completed in April, with construction partner Lindum since extending the site hoarding to pave the way for the next stage of development.

This regeneration marks a significant step forward in creating a more inclusive, accessible, and inspiring space for the community.

Councillor Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “This latest stage represents another major milestone in the journey of this fantastic project, as we can now begin to see the vision that we’ve worked so hard to shape coming to life before us.

“It is great to see progress continue to be made quickly because our residents deserve a town centre that is beautiful and functional. This initiative will help to modernise a part of Boston that has been neglected for too long and in doing so will create a unique shared space for residents, as well as new community and economic opportunities.”

Please be aware of ongoing disruptions related to the project. For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit the dedicated project website at: rosegarthboston.co.uk/