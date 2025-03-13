Puppy paradise: Local care home hold it's own Crufts competition

Residents and staff at Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford, recently enjoyed their very own Crufts-inspired competition. The residents had a wonderful time voting for their favourite dogs, awarding first, second, and third places.

Julia Durrant, a past Crufts’s winner, brought in her dogs Gibson and Willow. Donna brought in Whisper, Jackie brought in Archie, and Emily brought in Arthur, Albert, and Alice. The residents were delighted to watch these lovely dogs in action. A huge thank you to everyone for entertaining our wonderful residents.

Residents and staff at Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton are loving the annual return of the world’s largest dog show, Crufts. Residents at the home are all keen animal lovers and are delighted that Crufts is back on our TVs.

Canine fans at Chater Lodge have been glued to their screens to watch the pups being put through their paces. They have been avidly watching the judging of all the different breeds and waiting to see which dogs have been selected to go through to the next round of judging. But best of all, they love the agility competitions where the dogs all seem to have so much fun!

Puppy Love at Chater Lodge

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents all love animals. We have lots of visits from different therapy pets, which always cause a great deal of excitement. Crufts is absolute heaven for our canine-loving residents here. They absolutely love watching all the different breeds and seeing which one comes out on top!”

Resident, Edith, commented: “I have always been a huge fan of all sorts of different animals, but dogs have to be my favourite. They are just such loving and loyal creatures. Crufts is such great entertainment. I am so glad it is that time of year again – I just wish it went on for longer!”