Put on your glad rags and have a ball in aid of local hospitals charity

Tickets have been released for this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Ball.

The charity, which funds the extras not covered by NHS budgets, is inviting guests back to its Charity Ball for 2025 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Lincoln.

Charity Manager Ben Petts said: “We had such an amazing time at our NHS75 Ball that we wanted to do it all over again. Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and those attending we had an amazing evening and also raised more than £4,500. This has enabled our charity to provide the additional extras to elevate the work of the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust that cannot be provided by the NHS.”

Over the last 12 months this has included:

The creation of gardens to provide sanctuary for patients, staff and visitors

The installation of virtual sky panels to enhance patient and staff experience in our maternity areas, as well as the new Community Diagnostic Centres in Skegness and Lincoln

The purchase of mobile phone charge banks to ensure patients and their loved ones can stay connected during visits to our Emergency Departments

The funding of scalp cooling systems to reduce hair loss in those patients receiving chemotherapy

The funding of sensory friendly resource bags to support hospital patients with sensory needs who are in need of emergency care

The funding of social events and trips for our young patients with Type-1 diabetes so that they can build friendships where they can talk honestly and openly about their condition.

Upon arrival to the ball on Saturday 26 April, guests will be given a welcome drink before awaiting their parties or mingling in the viewing gallery. They will be able to take in the views over the city while being able to browse the silent auction lots.

A three course meal will be served with a raffle taking place between the main course and desert. After dinner there will be the final chance to place a bid within the silent auction.

Following dinner the live band, Pelham Road, will play into the evening followed by a DJ to fill the dancefloor.

Tickets are £60 per person and fantastic sponsorship opportunities are also available, including everything from individual table sponsors to a headline sponsor.

Ben added: “We are inviting everyone to step into spring with style and dance the night away, with the knowledge that you are also supporting great projects that will really make a difference for our patients, visitors and hardworking colleagues in the NHS.”

For more information contact the Charity Team on 01522 572221 or email: [email protected]