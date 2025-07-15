Pyjama day and sponsored walk raises funds for beach life savers

Year 6 children from Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School present their fundraising donation to the RNLI lifeguards at Skegness.

A Sleaford primary school has raised a grand total of £323.70 to help save lives at sea.

Year 6 pupils at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Primary school took part in a sponsored walk around Sleaford on June 13, which they aimed to complete within an hour.

Each step taken was dedicated to keeping beaches safe locally and supporting the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s lifeguards in their valuable efforts supporting visitors at Skegness.

On the same day the class held a non-uniform pyjama day to raise even more money for the RNLI

Class teacher Stephanie Osborn said: “The RNLI is an incredible organisation that helps keep people safe at sea, and we want to support their lifesaving work.”

Children were invited to wear their comfiest, wackiest, or most stylish pyjamas to school and bring a minimum £1 donation. Fluffy slippers, onesies and classic pyjama sets saw the whole school cosy and comfy for a good cause.

They raised a total of £323.70.

Miss Osborn thanked everyone for their generosity and support and presented the fundraising total to RNLI lifeguards at Skegness lifeboat station on July 11 at Skegness.