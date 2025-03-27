Radio 2 star DJ Spoony to join Sugababes for live at Lincoln Castle headline show

Lincoln Castle is to become Spoony’s House for one night only as the Radio 2 star DJ Spoony joins chart-topping pop icons Sugababes for their headline show at the historic venue this summer.

The Good Groove’s DJ Spoony will open the show with a DJ set as well as hosting the night, which will see the BRIT Award-winning and Ivor Novello-nominated Sugababes joined by very special guest and platinum-selling artist Freya Ridings.

Johnathan Joseph BEM, aka DJ Spoony, is a British DJ, and radio and television presenter who has worked across BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and 5 Live for more than 20 years, and is a TV host for the Premier League.

As well as appearing on hit shows Strictly Come Dancing and The Weakest Link, he has been a winner on Mastermind and Pointless.

Sugababes are headlining Live at Lincoln Castle this June

In 2020, he raised more than £20,000 for the NHS with his UK Garage show Spoony’s House – streamed by more than 1million music fans, later receiving the British Empire Medal for his achievement.

Spoony currently packs out clubs and festivals across the UK and beyond, with Spoony’s House, A House Full Of Garage, The Soul Kitchen and Garage Classical. Last year, he celebrated 10 years of residencies in Ibiza.

Sugababes’ headline show is one of 10 concerts taking place for Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 in the grounds of the historic site during the last two weeks of June.

Kicking off with punk pioneers The Stranglers and Buzzcocks, the castle will also welcome indie heroes James, global icon Sting, synth-pop legend The Human League, award-winning singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, pop sensation Olly Murs, Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds and British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

One of the most successful and influential groups of the 2000s, Sugababes – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy – became household names in the early 2000s with their groundbreaking debut album One Touch, which featured the hit single Overload, followed by the chart-topping Freak Like Me in 2003 and a string of six Number One singles.

Fans in Lincoln can expect an unforgettable night of dancefloor fillers including Round Round.Hole in the Head, Push the Button, Ugly and About You Now.

Very special guest Freya Ridings emerged as the unexpected international sensation of 2018/19, with haunting ballad Lost Without You – a self-written, self-performed hit that reached Number 3 on the UK charts and earned a BRIT Award nomination.

With her third studio album set for release in 2025, the year promises to be an extraordinary one for Freya Ridings.

The headline concerts at Lincoln Castle are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “DJ Spoony is an absolute icon of the UK Garage scene, and the perfect person to get the party started for our headline stars Sugababes and their very special guest Freya Ridings. We’re delighted to welcome him to the Live At Lincoln Castle line-up and can’t wait for what promises to be a great night of summer sounds.”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk