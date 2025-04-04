Rail company urges community groups to bid for part of £148,000 funding pot
The fund aims to support communities and organisations along the routes that East Midlands Railway (EMR), serves and is designed to inspire projects that make a difference to those who need it most.
The money is available to community rail partnerships, station adoption groups, charities, community interest companies, schools, youth organisations, sports clubs, not-for-profits, and groups such as Beavers or Guides.
To qualify, the group or organisation must operate within 15km of an EMR station and successfully meet the funding requirements set out by EMR.
The fund has previously supported a number of fantastic projects. These include support for a café for adults with learning disabilities at Market Rasen.
Kaye Robinson, Community Engagement Manager at East Midlands Railway, said: "The Community Fund is a great opportunity for worthwhile projects across our region to apply for much-needed support.
"If your charity, group or club is in need of funding, or has some worthwhile projects that require a financial helping hand, please don't hesitate to get in touch." For more information about the fund, including how to apply, visit: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/community-fund
