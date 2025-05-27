Rase Model Rail Group seeks permanent home for Rasen layout and ‘Middleton depot’

What began in 2010 as a shared passion for model railways between a handful of local enthusiasts has now grown into a heartfelt tribute and a cherished community project—and the Rase Model Rail Group (RMRG) is now in search of a permanent home for the Market Rasen Layout and its latest creation, Middleton Depot.

The origins of the group trace back to a humble meeting in the Church Room, where a group of gentlemen—bound by a common interest in the art and detail of model railways—came together. Among them were Chris Middleton and myself, who soon became close friends. That early camaraderie gave rise to the group’s first major project: an ambitious OO gauge model of Market Rasen Station and its yard, faithfully recreating the station as it would have appeared during the 1950s and early 1960s.

Over the years, the layout has graced many local exhibitions, both in the Church Room and the Festival Hall, successfully raising funds for the church and drawing in rail enthusiasts from near and far. Its quality and detail even earned it a feature in a national model railway magazine, and it has been proudly displayed at four major model rail events, including the country’s largest at the NEC in Birmingham.

As time has moved on, so have the circumstances of the group. With just three active members remaining, and age no longer on our side, we decided to scale down. Two smaller layouts were planned, and Chris and I became heavily involved in the construction of one in particular—a modern diesel depot, brought to life with computerised controls and an eye-catching viaduct. Chris’s professional knowledge of the construction industry proved invaluable. His craftsmanship in replicating the viaduct and his meticulous work installing lighting in the engine sheds brought a new level of realism and vibrancy to the project. I still remember the lighting unit he left me to fit—he made it look easy, but it wasn’t!

Sections of the Market Rasen Layout.

Sadly, Chris passed away before he could see the finished layout. In his memory, and with great fondness, we have named it Middleton Depot. Though he may no longer be with us, we believe Chris would be proud of what we’ve achieved, and we hope he’s looking down on us with a smile. We were proud to share the Middleton Depot in St. Thomas’ Church during the West Lindsey Churches Festival. It’s was an opportunity to celebrate not only the craftsmanship and passion poured into this layout but also the enduring legacy of a dear friend. The Landscape of the Market Rasen Station layout is available to view in the Church Room until September when open.

Now, as the group looks to the future, we find ourselves in need of a permanent home for Middleton Depot and the Market Rasen Layout—a space where it can continue to be enjoyed by the public and inspire future generations of railway modellers. We hope that a local venue, community hall, or organisation may be able to provide a safe and welcoming space for the layout to live on, preserving the story of RMRG and the memory of Chris Middleton for years to come.

For inquiries or to offer potential locations, please contact Keith Franklin (01673 843043) a member of the Rase Model Rail Group directly. Together, let’s keep this miniature piece of history on track.

Keith Franklin is a founding member of the Rase Model Rail Group and co-creator of Middleton Depot.