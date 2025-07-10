Rasen Rotarians hand over cash and products to the Baby Bank

By DAVID MASON
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 13:49 BST
Rasen Rotarians donate to the local Baby Bank. Eve Bennett who runs the charity, with Rotarians Bowman, Myland and Anderson (quiz organizer) along with President Dianne Tuckett.placeholder image
Rasen Rotarians donate to the local Baby Bank. Eve Bennett who runs the charity, with Rotarians Bowman, Myland and Anderson (quiz organizer) along with President Dianne Tuckett.
Following the successful Market Rasen Rotary Quiz, as previously reported, £500 has been given to the Market Rasen and surrounding areas Baby Bank.

Of this, £250 was given in purchased goods, which made the retail value of the goods closer to £285.

A further £250 was donated in cash, to allow the purchase of new cot mattresses and bedding to upgrade the kindly donated cots to the bank. A new baby needs new bedding!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rasen Rotarians are keen to support local charitable organisations especially to help struggling young families.

Eve Bennett who runs the charity met with Rotarians as the goods and cash were handed over.

Also present were Rotarians Bowman, Myland and Anderson (quiz organizer) along with President Dianne Tuckett.

Related topics:Market Rasen
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice