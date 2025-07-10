Rasen Rotarians hand over cash and products to the Baby Bank
Following the successful Market Rasen Rotary Quiz, as previously reported, £500 has been given to the Market Rasen and surrounding areas Baby Bank.
Of this, £250 was given in purchased goods, which made the retail value of the goods closer to £285.
A further £250 was donated in cash, to allow the purchase of new cot mattresses and bedding to upgrade the kindly donated cots to the bank. A new baby needs new bedding!
Rasen Rotarians are keen to support local charitable organisations especially to help struggling young families.
Eve Bennett who runs the charity met with Rotarians as the goods and cash were handed over.
Also present were Rotarians Bowman, Myland and Anderson (quiz organizer) along with President Dianne Tuckett.