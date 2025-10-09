Rasen Rotarians visit the Air Ambulance

4 members of Market Rasen Rotary attended a “Behind the Scenes Day” at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Headquarters near Lincoln recently.

During the visit they were shown a film, had a question-and-answer session with the staff and were show the air ambulance and met some of the pilots and medical staff.

Market Rasen Rotary had been a regular supporter of the Air Ambulance and over many years and has raised over £40,000 to support the running of this amazing community support. The Air Ambulance service totally relies on donations to keep it running and is pleased that it has this autonomy. Market Rasen Rotary recently donated £2,888.00 from cooking/selling hot food at the Open Farm Sunday event at Stainton-le-Vale (Sutton Estates) and also oversaw the donation of £250 in memory of late Rotarian Richard Lewis, from his widow, Anne.

The next involvement between Market Rasen Rotary and the Lincs/Notts air ambulance will be a collection at the exit of Brigg Garden Centre on 29 and 30 November 2025. We hope to see you there.