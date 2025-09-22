Rasen Rotary Harvest supper and fund raiser

The Harvest Supper last Thursday at Tealby Village Hall was very successful.

Following the enjoyment of a beautifully cooked meal by Eve Bennet and Jacqui Franklin, Rtn. Bob Winter auctioned produce and gifts donated by the Rotarians. A 'guess the weight of a pair of pumpkins' added to the funds making a total profit of £344. This will more than match a District Grant for funding which Rotary has applied for.