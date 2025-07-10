Rassen Rotarians hand over Cash and product to the Baby Bank

Rasen Rotarians donate to the Local Baby Bank

Following the successful Market Rasen Rotary Quiz, as previously reported, £500 has been given to the Market Rasen and surrounding areas Baby Bank.

£250 of this was given in assiduously purchased goods, which made the retail value of the goods closer to £285. A further £250 was donated in cash, to allow the purchase of new cot mattresses and bedding to upgrade the kindly donated cots to the bank. A new baby needs new bedding!

Rasen Rotarians are keen to support local charitable organisations especially to help struggling young families.

Eve Bennett who runs the charity is seen in the picture with Rotarians as the goods and cash were handed over. Also show Rotarians Bowman, Myland and Anderson (Quiz organizer) along with President Dianne Tuckett.