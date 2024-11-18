Record-breaking catch at Revesby Estate Fisheries as ‘Pears’ Carp weighs in at 42lb 12oz

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Autumn, Revesby Estate Fisheries is thrilled to announce a new reservoir record with the remarkable catch of a prized carp named “Pears.”

This beautiful fish weighed in at a staggering 42lb 12oz, marking an unforgettable moment for Revesby’s angling community and setting a new benchmark for the reservoir.

The catch took place at the scenic Revesby Estate Fisheries, renowned for its commitment to sustainable fishing and a thriving population of specimen carp. “Pears,” a well-known resident among Revesby’s angling enthusiasts, has now returned to the waters with a new record to its name, adding to the estate’s reputation as a premier fishing destination.

“We’re incredibly proud to see the continued growth and vitality of our fisheries,” said Gavin Wiggins-Davies, Chairman at Revesby Estate. “The catch of ‘Pears’ at this record-breaking weight is a testament to the quality and care of our waters, and we look forward to more memorable catches in the future.”

Revesby Estate Fisheries offers anglers an exceptional fishing experience in a serene natural environment, with a commitment to conservation and the well-being of all fish. This record-breaking catch underscores Revesby’s place as a top choice for anglers seeking extraordinary moments in a responsible setting. There are multiple other ‘named’ fish expected to break through the 40lb barrier in the next couple of years.

About Revesby Estate Fisheries

Revesby Estate Fisheries, located in the heart of Lincolnshire, offers a stunning 35-acre reservoir set in mature woodland. With a dedication to sustainable practices, habitat preservation and a stocking plan including on-site breeding, Revesby Estate Fisheries provides a unique and enriching destination for those passionate about fishing.

Fishery memberships are valid for a year and run from 1st June – 31st May (no closed season)

Adjacent to the reservoir is a picture-perfect holiday cottage which has recently opened its doors to guests. Whether you are finding escapism, visiting relatives or perhaps even pike fishing, the cottage is the perfect destination for a well-earned break. The cottage sleeps 5 people in 3 bedrooms with key features such as an enclosed garden, ample parking, reservoir views and a cosy log burner.