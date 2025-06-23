Record-breaking Lincolnshire Show celebrated glorious sunshine, star appearances and soaring visitor numbers

The Lincolnshire Show returned last week on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 June with record-breaking success, welcoming over 61,000 visitors to the Lincolnshire Showground – the highest attendance in 15 years – for two spectacular days of farming, food, family fun, and community celebration.

The event is proudly hosted by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity dedicated to promoting food, farming, and the countryside.

Basking under glorious sunshine and soaring temperatures, this year’s Show saw the highest number of cars in the car parks, a clear indication of its growing popularity and importance as a flagship event in the county calendar.

This year's Show was packed with memorable moments, including a special visit from HRH The Princess Royal, who spent time meeting with local breeders, Chief Stewards, exhibitors, LAS Trustees and members of the farming community, highlighting the vital role agriculture plays in the life of the county.

Crowds were also delighted by the return of Matt Baker MBE, who appeared in the Countryside Ring and spent time chatting with families and fans, sharing his passion for rural life and the countryside. The Show also welcomed Harriet Cowan from Clarkson’s Farm and current Miss Lincolnshire, Mary Anna Jennings.

The Main Ring delivered a fresh dose of adrenaline with the Knights of Middle England, whose thrilling jousting displays and horseback stunts made their debut appearance and left audiences cheering for more.

Agriculture remained firmly at the heart of the event. Despite current disease concerns, the cattle lines were full with over 220 cattle, 500+ sheep entries, and an ever-growing pig competition. The Lincolnshire Fleece Competition grew by more than 40%, while nearly 1,400 horses competed in a range of classes from Horse of the Year Show qualifiers to the crowd-favourite Shetland Pony Grand National, showcasing the exceptional quality and care of local breeders and farmers.

New and returning features across the Showground added to the buzz:

A beach installation offered a relaxing, sandy escape for families – a popular hit in the sunshine.

The much-loved Farriers Area returned, bringing the traditional craft of horseshoeing to life with live competitions spanning over the two days.

The brand new Rural Voices stage gave a platform to inspiring stories from the countryside, with talks from rural changemakers, farmers, and young people shaping the future of agriculture.

An action packed Countryside Ring, with a full timetable throughout the days including Trickstars and the Hawkeye Falconry and so much more.

This year’s winner of the Hugh Bourn Trophy for Best Overall Trade Stand was the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), recognised for their outstanding display, customer engagement and innovation. The NFYFC are proudly celebrating their 50th year.

The Witham Cup, awarded to the runner-up, went to Peacock and Binnington, longstanding supporters of the Lincolnshire Show, who also celebrated their 140th anniversary in 2024.

Nearly 70 schools took part in this year’s Schools’ Challenge, competing across ten different categories. Winners included St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School and Queen Elizabeth High School in the Secondary section.

The Show also hosted the 2025 Marshal Papworth scholars on Wednesday, welcoming a delegation of students from across Africa who are currently studying agriculture in the UK. The visit formed part of their ongoing programme to explore sustainable farming practices and global agricultural innovation. During their time at the Show, the scholars had the opportunity to engage with UK farmers, industry experts, and exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge agricultural technologies. From advanced machinery to innovations in livestock management, the experience provided valuable insight into the systems driving efficiency and productivity on British farms.

Charlotte Powell, CEO of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: "This year’s Show has been a phenomenal success. From the glorious weather and incredible visitor numbers to the warm welcome we received from HRH The Princess Royal and Matt Baker MBE – it’s been a true celebration of everything Lincolnshire has to offer. The feedback from visitors and exhibitors has been fantastic, and we’re so proud of our team and volunteers for delivering such a joyful, inspiring event."

The 140th Lincolnshire Show also marked a significant moment for Andrew Read, who is retiring as Show Director after years of dedicated service. Andrew said: "It’s been an honour to serve as Show Director, and I couldn’t have wished for a better way to sign off. Celebrating the 140th Show in beautiful sunshine, surrounded by smiling faces and a record-breaking crowd, was a real privilege. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and I’m excited to watch the Show continue to flourish in years to come."

Planning is already underway for the 2026 Lincolnshire Show, promising even more celebration, innovation and fun for all the family.

For the latest news and information about the Lincolnshire Show, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/ourshows and follow @Lincsshowground on Instagram, @LincolnshireShowground on Facebook, @lincs.showground on TikTok, @LincsShow on X, and @LincsShowground on YouTube.